A mule walks into Ben Gurion Airport terminal

A mule walks into an airport.

That’s not the start of a joke, but a real incident that happened early Wednesday at Israel’s international airport.

During the night, an equine guest casually wandered into Ben Gurion Airport’s departures hall in Terminal 1, surprising travelers and staff alike.

A video circulating online shows a woman laughing as the animal ignores the bewildered security guards and walks into the building.

זוכרים את 'סוס אחד נכנס לבר'? אז קבלו את גרסת 'סוס אחד נכנס הלילה לנתב"ג'. pic.twitter.com/Iua2XzYA26 — Rubi Hammerschlag (@rubih67) July 24, 2019

The mule is four or five years old, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

After a short stroll, staff led it to an area of the airport without passenger traffic, gave it food and water, and called in Agriculture Ministry inspectors, the statement said.

The inspectors found the mule to be in good health, without bruises or injuries.

The mule did not have an identity chip or any other method of identification, so it is impossible to reach the owner and find out how it got to the airport, the ministry said.

It said that the inspectors have taken the mule to a ministry facility, where it will undergo comprehensive examinations and will then be offered for adoption.