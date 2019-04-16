Aftermath of devastating fire shows much work ahead for Notre Dame

Firefighters declared success Tuesday morning in their more than 12-hour battle to extinguish the flames that engulfed Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral.

What remained was a blackened shell of the monument immortalized in Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” a building that had survived almost 900 years of tumultuous French history.

The two iconic 69-meter bell towers remained intact and swarmed with building specialists and architects at dawn, looking tiny from the ground as they conducted analysis. The cathedral’s spire and roof were gone, however.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Below is a look at the aftermath of the devastating blaze.