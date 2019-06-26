At economic peace summit, being an Israeli in Bahrain feels almost normal

MANAMA, Bahrain — Ok, the bad news first: The State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain are not about to establish diplomatic relations. Not this week, in the immediate aftermath of the US-led “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop hosted here, and probably also not in the months, or perhaps years, to come.

For now, a peace deal with the Palestinians remains the ultimate glass ceiling that needs to be smashed before any Gulf state is ready to normalize ties with Israel.

But here’s the good news: that glass ceiling got some serious scratches this week. The exceedingly warm way in which Israelis were received here is an amazing testament to how times have changed: Citizens of what was once denounced as the “Zionist enemy” were now welcomed with open arms in Bahrain.

Given the Palestinian boycott of the Peace to Prosperity workshop, the White House invited no Israeli officials — but Israeli members of the press, the business community and civil society who made their way to this tiny island nation were treated like VIPs. If formal normalization remains elusive — Israeli-Bahraini ties, on a personal level, almost looked — well, normal.

We journalists noticed how courteous the Bahrains were treating us even before we took off for Manama. The authorities in the kingdom didn’t hesitate when the US administration asked for a number of Israeli reporters to be accredited to the event. The last time Israeli journalists were officially invited to come to Bahrain was a quarter century ago. And when some of us ran into trouble with our VISA applications, we were helped in a quick and unbureaucratic manner.

Upon landing in Bahrain, Israeli journalists — both those who traveled with their foreign passports and those who proudly entered the country with their Israeli documents — were escorted by friendly officials from the exit of the plane to the front door of their hotel. We skipped the long lines at passport control, and our Bahraini helpers even picked up our suitcases and brought to them us while we waited in a VIP lounge at the airport.

To be fair, all delegates who attended the workshop received this kind of treatment. But that Israelis are getting exactly the same care as Jordanians, Emiratis and Saudis in an Arab countries cannot be taken for granted.

In Bahrain, I was happy to discover, nobody appears to shy away from using the word “Israel” — it appears twice on my official conference badge, and no one bashed an eyelash.

In fact, in a certain ways we Israelis journalists — only a handful of us came to Bahrain for the event — were treated even slightly better than our colleagues. While reporters from other countries received press passes, we were given credentials of delegates, which guaranteed us better access to some of the conference’s events.

Even of the streets of Manama, far away from the US-sponsored workshop, no one said a bad word upon realizing he or she was interacting with an Israeli. Everyone we met, from the proverbial cab driver to the vendor at the Manama souk, was most friendly.

On Tuesday night, after the opening session, we were invited to the opening dinner. Seated not far away from US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, senior advisor the US president Jared Kushner and the Bahraini crown prince, Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, we were served Seabass with courgette, Shish tawouk, traditional lamb machbous, slow-roasted short-rib, truffle jus — and hummus, of course.

Those of us who strictly observe Jewish dietary laws were offered grilled fish, wrapped in aluminum foil so it wouldn’t come into contact with the aforementioned non-kosher delicacies. And lest we feel isolated, we were joined for an open and animated conversation by the crown prince’s communication adviser, Isa Bin AbdulRahman al-Hammadi.

A jovial man dressed in traditional Arab garb, al-Hammadi — a former minister in the Bahraini government — told us we could ask him about anything we want, as long as the conversation stays off the record. Because as normal as it felt to be an Israeli in Bahrain this week, full normalization between our two countries has yet to be achieved.