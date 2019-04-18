Bus plunge kills 28, mostly German tourists, on Portugal’s Madeira

LISBON, Portugal — An official on Portugal’s Madeira Island said a tour bus crash on Wednesday has killed 28 people, most of them German tourists.

Local mayor Filipe Sousa told cable news channel SIC that the victims include 17 women and 11 men.

He said the bus carrying 55 people rolled down a steep hillside after veering off the road on a bend east of the capital, Funchal.

Local television showed bodies scattered over the rural hillside next to the Atlantic Ocean.

Residents said the weather was fine at the time of the accident, which happened in daylight in the early evening. Madeira is a popular vacation destination for Europeans.

Authorities said they are investigating the possible cause.