Condition of Israel’s most ill coronavirus patient stabilizes

Doctors said Monday that the condition of Israel’s most serious coronavirus case, an East Jerusalem resident who is suffering from acute pneumonia and high fever, had begun to stabilize.

The 38-year-old bus driver last month chauffeured a group of Greek tourists who were found to be infected after returning to Greece. He arrived Thursday at Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias suffering from high fever and having trouble breathing, and was quickly placed in quarantine.

His condition had deteriorated over the weekend and he was unconscious and breathing with a respirator. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he was “fighting for his life.”

His conditioned worsened further on Sunday.

However, on Monday evening doctors said they had managed to stabilize his condition, but it remained serious.

The hospital has announced that the patient spent less than ten minutes in the emergency room and that he had not been near other patients to an extent that requires their quarantine.

The Health Ministry on Monday announced eight more Israelis tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 50.

Israel on Monday evening drastically ratcheted up its efforts to protect the country from the coronavirus threat, requiring all those arriving from abroad to go into quarantine.

All Israeli citizens returning to from overseas were ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days with immediate effect.

Non-Israeli citizens will be allowed into the country for another 72 hours. But after that, they will be barred completely unless they can demonstrate that they have a place to quarantine here for 14 days.

The measures are among the most dramatic to be introduced by any nation in the intensifying battle against the coronavirus. On February 26, Israel had become the first country in the world to advise its citizens against all non-essential overseas travel.

The virus has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,800 people.