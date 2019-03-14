Convicted Palestinian terrorist invited to speak at BDS event in Berlin

A convicted Palestinian terrorist, who served time for the 1969 bombing that killed two students in Jerusalem, has been invited to speak at an event in Berlin, organized by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Rasmea Odeh is scheduled to address an event titled “Palestinian women in the liberation struggle” on Friday. Palestinian poet Dareen Tatour, who was jailed by Israel for five months for online incitement, will also speak at the event, the German daily Der Tagesspiegel reported Tuesday.

According to the report, both women have been billed as “liberated Palestinian female prisoners from occupied Palestine.”

The co-organizers of the event are the Samidoun network of activists, affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Hirak — the Palestinian Youth Movement, also tied to the PFLP.

The PFLP is designated by Israel, the US, the European Union and others as a terrorist organization.

The Jewish Forum for Democracy and Anti-Semitism, a Berlin-based non-government lobby group, denounced Odeh’s participation in the event.

“It is unbearable that here in Berlin a Palestinian terrorist should be celebrated for her murderous fight against Israel and the Jews and restyled as a freedom fighter,” JFDA president Lala Susskind said in a statement. “Events like this show once again that BDS and its partners openly sympathize with anti-Semitic terrorists.”

Odeh spent 10 years in an Israeli prison for her role in the bombing attack at a Jerusalem supermarket that killed two Hebrew University students, Leon Kanner and Eddie Joffe.

Israel jailed Odeh for life, but she was released in a prisoner exchange with the PFLP in 1980 and immigrated to the United States from Jordan. She has said her confession to the bombing was the result of severe torture by Israeli security forces.

Odeh obtained her US immigrant visa in 1994 and her citizenship in 2004. In both applications, she failed to disclose her arrest and convictions in the bombings. She pleaded guilty to falsifying her immigration applications and was deported to Jordan in September of last year.

Tatour was jailed in 2016 for five months for incitement to violence and support for a terrorist organization in online poems and other social media posts.

She posted a video clip of herself reading her poem “Resist, my people, resist them,” in October 2015, accompanied by pictures of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces, according to authorities.

The posts on YouTube and Facebook came as a wave of Palestinian violence was erupting, including stabbing, shooting, and car-ramming terror attacks.