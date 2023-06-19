Double-decker tourist buses to debut in Jerusalem

Tourists in Jerusalem will be able to travel the city on a double-decker bus, city hall announced Sunday, replicating the iconic hop-on hop-off tours in big cities across the globe.
The bus will have 15 stops across the city, including the Old City, Israel Museum, Knesset, Yad Vashem and the Mahane Yehuda market.
Tickets will cost 75 NIS for adults and 30 NIS for children.
Passengers can choose between an hour-and-a-half ride covering Jerusalem’s main attractions, or a ticket lasting up to 72 hours allowing for a more leisurely exploration of the city. (More details here.)
This will be the first time a double-decker bus has driven through Jerusalem since 2016 when the number 99 line was discontinued.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
At a ceremony in honor of the opening of the new line, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion invited Israelis from around the country to come and explore “the most beautiful city in the world.”
Independent journalism needs you
Join our Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
There's no paywall on The Times of Israel, but the journalism we do is costly. As an independent news organization, we are in no way influenced by political or business interests. We rely on readers like you to support our fact-based coverage of Israel and the Jewish world. If you appreciate the integrity of this type of journalism, please join the ToI Community.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel eleven years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel