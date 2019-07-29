Egypt, Jordan leaders hold talks over Israeli-Palestinian peace

CAIRO — Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II met on Monday to discuss efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reaffirming their support for a two-state solution, Sissi’s office said.

The meeting comes ahead of an expected visit to the region by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, who is pushing a controversial peace plan that has been rejected by the Palestinians and criticized by Jordan.

Kushner’s initiative, partially unveiled at a Bahrain conference in June, dangled the prospect of pumping $50 billion-worth of investment into the stagnant Palestinian economy.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

But it failed to address key Palestinian demands such as the establishment of their own independent state.

The political side of the plan has yet to be released.

In a statement Monday, Sissi’s office said the Egyptian and Jordanian leaders had agreed on “the importance of intensifying efforts” to resume peace talks.

They stressed the talks should abide by the two-state solution long accepted internationally as the basis for a solution: a “Palestinian state based on the June 1967 boundaries with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Trump’s administration has broken with that consensus, unilaterally recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel and slashing funding for the UN agency for Palestinians.

The Bahrain forum was boycotted by the Palestinian Authority, while Jordan and Egypt sent low-level representatives.

The Palestinian leadership has boycotted Trump and accused him of using promises of cash to try to impose political solutions, while ignoring Israel’s control over the West Bank.

After meeting Sissi, the Jordanian monarch headed to Tunisia to offer condolences, following the death of president Beji Caid Essebsi.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.