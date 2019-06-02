Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly to visit Israel in August

Sheryl Sandberg, the billionaire chief operating officer of Facebook and the author of two books, is set to visit Israel in August, financial website Calcalist reported, without saying where it got the information.

Sandberg, who has been the second in command to the social media giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and who is considered one of the most powerful figures of the tech world, will be coming to Israel on a private family visit and not for business reasons, Calcalist said. Facebook has R&D as well as sale activities in Israel.

A spokeswoman for Facebook in Israel declined to comment.

As chief operating officer, Sandberg is in charge of Facebook’s business dealings, including the ads that make up the bulk of the company’s revenue. She has steered Facebook from a rising tech startup into a global business with revenues at almost $56 billion in 2018.

Together with Zuckerberg, however, Sandberg has recently been in the line of fire as Facebook has faced a number of scandals involving fake news, elections interference, hate speech, and a privacy scandal.

Sandberg, 49, was hired by Facebook away from Google in 2008. She is a former chief of staff for US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and has written two books, including 2013’s “Lean In” about women and leadership. Her second book, “Plan B,” is about dealing with loss and grief after her husband died unexpectedly in 2015.