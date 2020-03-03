Fiverr says its freelancers earned over $1 billion since its launch 10 years ago

Israel-based online marketplace Fiverr said that freelancers on the platform have earned over $1 billion since the site’s launch 10 years ago.

Fiverr connects businesses with freelancers offering digital services, such as copyediting or website consulting. The company said it now offers services in 300 categories in 160 countries, and has served over 5.5 million businesses.

“Ten years and more than a billion dollars earned by our community is a great accomplishment and a credit to the work the skilled freelancers on our platform are doing every day supporting businesses globally,” Fiverr co-founder and CEO Micha Kaufman said in a statement. “I look forward to taking part in the continued evolution of the freelance economy in the next 10 years.”

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

To mark its first decade of operations, Fiverr released a list of 10 jobs it offers that did not exist when it launched. The jobs include esports game coach, Snapchat video editor, drone video editor, Tinder profile writer and augmented reality app developer.

Last month, the company released a tool powered by artificial intelligence for generating an array of company logos in minutes, based on a few preference questions.

In 2019, some 2.4 million buyers purchased services on the platform.

The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2019. It trades under the ticker FVRR and has a market cap of a little over $1 billion.

It was founded in 2010 by Shai Wininger and Micha Kaufman.