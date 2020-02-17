Fiverr launches AI-powered automated logo maker

Israel-based online marketplace Fiverr on Thursday launched a tool powered by artificial intelligence for designing company logos.

The Fiverr Logo Maker asks users several questions about their business and style preferences, including the brand name, slogan and industry. They are presented with style options including a classic or modern look, fun or serious, and traditional or sophisticated.

The automated program then takes over and generates an array of logos in several seconds. Each branding option generated by the program presents several variations, with different colors, fonts and designs. Examples of the emblems are also projected onto cups, business cards and phone screens.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The logos are based on the work of top designers on Fiverr, which are then adjusted by the automated tools to suit the specific user’s needs and preferences.

It is free for Fiverr members to try, but they must pay to download a branding package and gain rights to the logos. The branding package includes the logo in different formats, sizes, and colors, and a social media kit.

The tool seeks to combine artificial intelligence and human creativity amid fears that automation will replace jobs.

“The power of Fiverr Logo Maker rests in its approach to combining the creative artwork designed by Fiverr community members and its intuitive AI algorithms that allow it to generate relevant, effective logos for businesses in a few clicks,” the company said in a statement.

“Automation will not displace human imagination and creativity, rather, the technology’s impact will be in supporting and enhancing fundamental human capabilities. The future of work is one where AI supports more people, to create more with less effort,” Fiverr founder and CEO Micha Kaufman said in a statement.

“As a company that puts our community first, we believe our approach to building smart AI tools not only supports their efforts in delivering exceptional work, but also bolsters their opportunities for work and earning potential,” Kaufman said.

Fiverr connects business with freelancers offering digital services, such as copy editing or website consulting. The company said it has served over 5.5 million businesses and carried out over 50 million transactions. It supports freelancers in 160 countries working in 300 service categories.

The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2019. It trades under the ticker FVRR and has a market cap of $836 million.

It was founded in 2010 by Shai Wininger and Micha Kaufman.