Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Strikes in Gaza destroy 3 Hamas weapons depots, IDF says

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:09 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Three Hamas weapon depots were destroyed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF and Shin Bet announce.

The military says the sites were used by Hamas to store firearms, explosive devices, anti-tank rockets, and other equipment.

The IDF says it will continue “to operate decisively to degrade the capabilities of terror organizations in the Gaza Strip while thwarting any attempt to rebuild capabilities or possess weapons intended to harm our forces.”

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