Strikes in Gaza destroy 3 Hamas weapons depots, IDF says

Three Hamas weapon depots were destroyed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF and Shin Bet announce.

The military says the sites were used by Hamas to store firearms, explosive devices, anti-tank rockets, and other equipment.

The IDF says it will continue “to operate decisively to degrade the capabilities of terror organizations in the Gaza Strip while thwarting any attempt to rebuild capabilities or possess weapons intended to harm our forces.”

צה"ל ושב"כ השמידו שלושה מחסני אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברצועת עזה צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו אתמול בשלושה מרחבים שונים ברצועת עזה והשמידו שלושה מחסני אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס. ארגון הטרור חמאס איחסן בתוך המחסנים כלי נשק, מטענים, טילי נ"ט וציוד לחימה נוסף pic.twitter.com/ZvCSaDTFBO — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 10, 2026