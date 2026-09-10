Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Pakistan says there are no plans to expand ‘defensive’ alliance with Turkey, Saudi Arabia

By Reuters Today, 10:26 am
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From left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defense agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 7, 2026. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)
From left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defense agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 7, 2026. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)

The Mecca agreement, signed between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia last month, is a “defensive alliance” and there are no plans to expand it at the moment, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson says.

The statement comes in response to a question at a weekly briefing on how Pakistan plans to fulfill its obligations under the accord after Saudi Arabia was attacked by the Iran-backed Houthis.

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