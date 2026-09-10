Pakistan says there are no plans to expand ‘defensive’ alliance with Turkey, Saudi Arabia
The Mecca agreement, signed between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia last month, is a “defensive alliance” and there are no plans to expand it at the moment, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson says.
The statement comes in response to a question at a weekly briefing on how Pakistan plans to fulfill its obligations under the accord after Saudi Arabia was attacked by the Iran-backed Houthis.
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