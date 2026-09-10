Yemen’s Houthis report about 40 Saudi strikes in fresh attack
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported about 40 airstrikes launched by Saudi forces today in a fresh salvo following attacks by the group against the kingdom.
“The Saudi enemy’s air force conducted around 40 strikes in recent hours in the governorates of Taiz, Hodeida, Al-Jawf and Marib,” Houthi news agency Saba says.
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