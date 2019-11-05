Flyers slammed as anti-Semitic, racist distributed in Philadelphia

Flyers described by local US media as anti-Semitic and racist have recently been placed on cars in parts of South Philadelphia.

The page-long flyer makes several false claims about the Jewish community and African Americans, the local CBS affiliate reported Sunday.

“In general it profiles a really negative light on people of the Jewish faith, and their business dealings. It is anti-Semitic, and in my opinion it was trying to galvanize the African American community, to kind of be against the Jewish community,” Betsy Oliphant Ross, who found one of the flyers, told ABC6. She said she was “disturbed” by the flyer she found on Friday afternoon.

More flyers were discovered on Saturday and Sunday.

State Rep. Joanna McClinton called the flyers “hate-filled” and “unacceptable.”

Police reportedly are looking for video from security cameras in the area to try to find the person or persons who left the flyers.