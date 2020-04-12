Former chief rabbi Bakshi-Doron succumbs to coronavirus

Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, the former Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel, died due to complications from the coronavirus at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Sunday.

Bakshi-Doron, 79, who served as chief rabbi from 1993 to 2003, succumbed to the virus five days after checking into the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. He was tested shortly upon his arrival and found to be a carrier.

The hospital said his condition deteriorated during the day and efforts to revive him in the evening were unsuccessful.

With death his death and that of another woman, Israel’s toll rose to 105 Sunday night.

Born in 1941 in Jerusalem, Bakshi was first chief rabbi in Bat Yam and then Haifa, before rising in 1993 to become the Rishon Lezion, a title given to the chief Sephardic rabbi.

In 2017, he was convicted of fraud and breach of trust in a scheme to give out false credentials, and sentenced to probation, as well as a fine.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett eulogized the former chief rabbi in a statement, calling Bakshi-Doron “a man of kindness and giving, who strove to bring together the people of Israel.”

The number of coronavirus infections nationwide on Sunday evening stood at 11,145, with 402 new reported cases in the last 24 hours.

One hundred and eighty-three people were in serious condition, including 131 on ventilators, and 155 were in moderate condition, the Health Ministry said in its evening roundup.

The number of Israelis who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease jumped by 264 on Sunday to a total of 1,627, the ministry said.