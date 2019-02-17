French Jewish intellectual attacked by anti-Semites during yellow vest protest

Demonstrators taking part in a yellow vest protest in Paris shouted anti-Semitic insults at a leading French Jewish intellectual Saturday, drawing an outcry days after the movement was blamed for a spike in anti-Jewish incidents.

The abuse, directed at philosopher Alain Finkielkraut, 69, came as tens of thousands of protesters marched across France, marking three months since the movement began.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemning the incident and called it “the absolute negation of what we are and what makes us a great nation.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“We will not tolerate it,” he said.

Video footage from a freelance journalist showed police taking action to protect Finkielkraut, a pro-Israel, left-wing philosopher who is among France’s most widely-respected thinkers.

He told French newspaper Journal du Dimanche that he would have feared for his safety had the police not intervened, while adding that not all of the demonstrators had been hostile.

A best-selling author, Finkielkraut in 2016 entered the pantheon of French academia when he was admitted into the Academie Francaise, which is a council of 40 greats elected for life.

Paris last weekend saw a rash of anti-Semitic vandalism, including swastikas drawn on pictures of Holocaust survivor Simone Veil and the word “Juden” spray painted on a Jewish-owned bagel shop.

Vandals also desecrated a memorial to a Jewish man who was tortured to death by an anti-Semitic gang in Paris in 2006.

A tree planted at the site where 23-year-old Ilan Halimi’s body was found had been chopped down, and a second tree was partly sawed through.

Macron’s spokesman said last week that the president called the incidents “a new turn of events linked to the [yellow vest] movement.”

Government officials have suggested the anti-Semitic acts could be blamed in part on far-left and far-right activists who have infiltrated the weekly protests. But they offered no direct evidence of a link, and the rise in anti-Semitic acts predates the movement, which began in November.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner revealed Monday that the number of anti-Jewish incidents reported to police surged 74 percent last year, to 541 from 311 in 2017.

The protests began three months ago in response to a fuel tax increase, and has spawned copy cat movements around the world, even as the French demonstrations have seemingly lost steam.

On Saturday, 41,500 people turned out across the country, according to the interior ministry, well down on the 282,000 peak during the protests’ early weeks.

A ministry statement said 5,000 people protested in Paris but march organizers put the numbers far higher.

“We are 15,000, that means the movement is increasing,” Jerome Rodrigues, one of the movement’s better known figures, told AFP at the Paris march.

During the course of the protests, people marched down the Champs-Elysees and crossed the river Seine to Paris’s up-market Left Bank district, shouting anti-police slogans.

Marion, a nurse marching in Paris, told AFP that Macron’s “great national debate” — a series of town hall meetings launched in January to try to address the grievances of the yellow vest movement — was nothing but a distraction.

“We don’t believe in it, we won’t take part in it,” she said.

But a poll of 1,001 people published by Elabe on Wednesday suggested for the first time that most people (56 percent) would like the protests to end, even if a majority (58 percent) still support what the movement stands for.

There were clashes and arrests in several cities and police in Paris detained 15 of 26 arrested, but the violence appeared down from last weekend.

Rodrigues, along with three other people, is suing the police after being struck in the eye by a projectile he says was fired from a police Defensive Ball Launcher.

On Thursday, deputies in the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning the disproportionate use of force against protesters, after a debate about the use of the controversial weapon by French police.

The same day, a group of UN experts condemned what they said was the disproportionate use of force by police in response to violent demonstrators.