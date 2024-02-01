Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 118

search
Homepage

Georgia governor signs bill codifying IHRA definition of antisemitism in state law

Sponsor of law predicts it will withstand expected legal challenges, as opponents express concern it could hamper Israel criticism

By Jeff Amy Today, 2:29 am 1 Edit
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signs the antisemitism bill HB 30 at the Capitol in Atlanta, on January 31, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signs the antisemitism bill HB 30 at the Capitol in Atlanta, on January 31, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed a law defining antisemitism in state law, proclaiming support for Jewish residents despite concerns the measure would hamper people opposing the actions of Israel.

The Republican governor said by enacting the law, he was “reaffirming our commitment to a Georgia where all people can live, learn and prosper safely, because there’s no place for hate in this great state.”

Kemp likened it to when he signed a measure in 2020 that allows additional penalties to be imposed for crimes motivated by a victim’s race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors. That hate crimes law was spurred by the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man pursued and fatally shot while running near Brunswick, Georgia.

The antisemitism definition measure had stalled in 2023, but was pushed with fresh urgency this year amid the Israel-Hamas war and a reported surge in antisemitic incidents in Georgia. Sponsors say adopting the 2016 definition put forward by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance will help prosecutors and other officials identify hate crimes and illegal discrimination targeting Jewish people. That could lead to higher penalties under the 2020 hate crimes law.

The definition, which is only referred to in the bill, describes antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Kenneth Stern, the author of IHRA’s definition, told The Associated Press that using such language in law is problematic, because an increasing number of Jews have adopted an antizionist position in opposition to Israeli actions.

Lawmakers in more than a half-dozen additional US states are pushing laws to define antisemitism.

File: Protesters rally outside of the Indiana House chamber against House Bill 1002, which defines antisemitism and bans its teaching at Indiana schools, in Indianapolis, January 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Isabella Volmert)

Opponents of the Georgia law warned it would be used to censor free speech rights with criticism of Israel equated to hatred of Jewish people. A coalition of organizations, including Jewish Voice for Peace and CAIR, issued a joint statement saying that the Georgia bill “falsely equates critiques of Israel and Zionism with discrimination against Jewish people.”

But supporters say the definition will only come into play after someone has committed a crime. State Representative John Carson, a Marietta Republican who was one of the bill’s sponsors, said he believed the measure would be challenged in court the first time it is used, but predicted it would be upheld.

“I’m very confident this will stand up, like it has in other states,” Carson said.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.