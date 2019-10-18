Guards at West Bank checkpoint shoot dead knife-wielding Palestinian man
Defense Ministry says suspect ran toward security personnel at Te’enim crossing, ignoring calls to halt

By TOI staff Today, 9:03 pm 0 Edit
The Te’enim checkpoint in the West Bank where a Palestinian man was shot and killed after running at guards with a knife in his hand on October 18, 2019 (Defense Ministry Border Crossing Authority)
Israeli security guards shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian man who ran toward them at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Tulkarem on Friday, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said guards at the Te’enim checkpoint called on the man, who was holding a knife, to stop, and shot and “neutralized him” when he did not respond.

The ministry later confirmed that the man was killed.

No Israelis were hurt.

Private Israeli security guards came under fire last month after they shot and killed a Palestinian woman carrying a knife at a checkpoint near Jerusalem.

The guards at the Qalandia checkpoint said they believed to be in “immediate danger” when they opened fire, but a widely circulated video of the shooting raised concerns guards acted with excessive force.

Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing attacks against Israeli security forces and civilians in recent years, many of them fatal. But human rights groups say Israeli forces often open fire when suspects could have been disarmed and detained through non-lethal means.

