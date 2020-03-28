Health Ministry delays latest test results, citing computer data error

The Health Ministry said Saturday it has temporarily stopped providing coronavirus test results due to a computer system error.

“Due to a computer data transfer problem discovered tonight, lab results are being delayed. Lab work is continuing as usual on Saturday as is testing by the Magen David Adom service,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. “Teams from the Health Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office are working on a solution at this time.”

Morris Dorfman, head of the ministry’s Regulation, Digital Health & Information Systems Directorate, said that during a routine inspection of data Friday several conflicting data points had been found.

“In light of this it was decided to carry out an extensive check of all labs of tests carried out yesterday (which have not yet been handed over to patients).”

He added: “We believe the error will be fixed within a few hours.”

Earlier the ministry said the number of confirmed cases in Israel had risen to 3,460. Fifty were in serious condition, 73 were in moderate condition and 89 had recovered. The rest were experiencing mild symptoms. Twelve people have died of the pathogen.

The ministry said a majority of patients, 1,828, were isolating in their homes under monitoring, with 1,062 staying at various care centers including specially converted hotels. Only 469 were currently hospitalized.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Friday that the country could enter into a complete shutdown if there is not an improvement in the number of confirmed virus cases in the next two days.

Since Wednesday at 5 p.m., Israelis have been ordered to remain in their homes unless they are taking part in a small number of specially designated approved activities, including purchasing food and medicine or a short walk of no more than 100 meters (328 feet) from one’s home. Those found violating those regulations are subject to large fines of upwards of NIS 500 ($140) and even imprisonment.

Some 500 soldiers will be deployed across the country beginning Sunday to assist police in enforcing the government’s latest restrictions on movement to stem the coronavirus pandemic, the IDF announced Friday.

The Prime Minister’s Office also released a list of “emergency regulations” that cabinet ministers had approved for employment in a telephone vote on Friday.

These included allowing civil service volunteers to be placed in government offices that are not typically allowed to employ such volunteers, shortening from six months the amount of time one must wait to receive unemployment benefits and providing additional financial services to Israelis above the age of 67 who were forced to stop working because of the outbreak. In addition extensions will be given for Israelis to pay their taxes.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.