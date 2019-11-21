Hitler’s top hat sells at auction in Munich for $55,000
German government’s anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein complains that sale trivializes Nazi crimes
Hitler’s top hat sold for more than $55,000 at a controversial auction of Nazi memorabilia in Germany.
The auction at Hermann Historica began Wednesday in Munich and continues on Thursday.
Other items that sold on the first day were a silver-plated copy of “Mein Kampf” that once belonged to senior Nazi Hermann Goering for about $145,000 and a cocktail dress belonging to Hitler’s paramour Eva Braun for $5,000, double the expected price, Deutcshe Welle reported.
Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the European Jewish Association, had appealed to the auction house to cancel the sale, saying that it would “send a message that some things particularly when so metaphorically blood soaked, should not and must not be traded.”
“The Nazis’ crimes are being trivialized here,” the German government’s anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein told Funke newspaper group. “They’re acting as if they’re trading in perfectly normal historical art objects,” he also said, adding that “there is a danger that Nazi relics become cult objects.”
Hermann Historica director Bernhard Pacher told Deutsche Welle that most customers “are museums, state collections and private collectors who really meticulously deal with the subject.”
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments