IDF begins bombarding Gaza ‘terror targets’ after rocket flattens Israeli home

The Israeli military began bombing targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Monday evening, some 12 hours after a rocket fired from the coastal enclave slammed into a home in central Israel, injuring seven people.

“At this time, the Israel Defense Forces has started to attack terror targets belonging to the Hamas terror group throughout the Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Israel began its retaliatory strikes around the same time as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump in Washington. In comments from the White House, Netanyahu said “Israel is responding forcefully to this wanton aggression.”

The raids began soon after an Egyptian military intelligence delegation left the Strip, where its attempts to broker a ceasefire reportedly failed.

Palestinian media reported strikes on Hamas sites throughout the territory.

There were no immediate reports of Palestinian injuries. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said it was putting hospitals and ambulances on high alert due to the Israeli strikes.

Israeli drones, helicopters, and fighter jets were spotted in the skies over the Gaza Strip on Monday evening.

Israeli aircraft hit a post in the northern Gaza Strip belonging to Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, with two missiles, according to Shehab, a Gaza-based news site.

Strikes were also reported in Khan Younis in the southern Strip and in Gaza City in the center of the enclave.

A number of residents of Gaza City have relocated their cars next to Shifa Medical Center in hopes the vehicles will not be damaged there, as Israel is unlikely to attack a hospital, a resident of the coastal enclave told The Times of Israel.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., a long-range rocket was fired from the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and directly hit a home in the central Israeli village of Mishmeret, northeast of Tel Aviv. The building was largely destroyed. Two of the people inside were moderately wounded and five others, including two small children, were lightly injured.

Ahead of its retaliatory strikes, the IDF and local governments rolled out a number of precautionary measures.

Additional Iron Dome air defense batteries were deployed throughout the country.

The military also sent two additional brigades to the Gaza region and called up approximately 1,000 reservists for air defense and other select units.

Israeli communities around Gaza canceled after-school events and other large gatherings. Public bomb shelters were preemptively opened in cities and towns near the Strip.

Train service from the city of Ashkelon to the Gaza-adjacent town of Sderot was halted “by order of security officials,” Israel Railways said in a statement.

Israeli troops also closed off open areas around the Gaza Strip to civilians, including the trail to the Black Arrow memorial site, which overlooks northern Gaza and was the site of an anti-tank guided missile attack that seriously injured an IDF soldier in November 2018.

“In light of a security assessment and as part of efforts to improve preparedness, the Gaza Division decided to close off some areas and roads near the [Gaza] security fence. In addition, it was decided to halt farm work in the fields adjacent to the security fence,” the army said in a statement.

“Please continue to listen to instructions given by the IDF as necessary.”

Following the early morning rocket strike, Israel also closed its two Gaza crossings — Kerem Shalom, which is used for goods, and the pedestrian Erez Crossing — until further notice, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun said.

Abu Rukun, known as Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, also announced Monday that Israel would be restricting the permitted fishing zone around the coastal Gaza Strip in light of the attack.

IDF Spokesperson Ronen Manelis said the military held Hamas responsible for the rocket attack, noting that the projectile used in the strike was manufactured by the organization and that it was fired from one of Hamas’s launchpads in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The Gaza-ruling Hamas told the Egyptian military intelligence delegation that the rocket had been fired mistakenly, according to a report on the Arabic-language Al-Arabiya television network. The terror group made similar claims of an “accident” about a rocket attack on Tel Aviv earlier this month and one that hit a home in Beersheba in October.

Manelis did not respond to the reports of an accidental launch. “We are not commenting on our intelligence assessments at this time,” another IDF spokesperson said.

Following the rocket attack, Palestinian terror groups began evacuating their positions throughout the Gaza Strip ahead of expected Israeli counterstrikes.

The head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, warned Israel against conducting a counterattack, saying “we caution the Zionist enemy against carrying out attacks against the Gaza Strip. [Israel’s] leaders must know that we will respond forcefully to their aggression.”

There had already been fears that violence would ramp up this week, with Hamas hoping to draw hundreds of thousands of rioters to the fence over the weekend to mark a year of so-called March of Return protests, which began March 30, 2018.

AFP contributed to this report.