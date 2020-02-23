IDF fights with Gazans over bodies of suspected bomb-planters

Israeli troops fought with a group of young Palestinian men on Sunday morning over which side would retrieve the bodies of two suspected terrorists who were killed as they were apparently planting a bomb along the Gaza security fence earlier in the day.

Last week, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel was beginning to “hoard” the corpses of Palestinian terrorists as “bargaining chips” in an effort to secure the release of two Israeli men, and the remains of two fallen Israeli soldiers, who are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“We are hoarding the corpses of terrorists in order to put pressure on the other side,” Bennett said in an interview on the 103FM radio station.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In graphic video footage shared on social media, an Israeli armored bulldozer could be seen passing the security fence from Israel and entering the buffer zone around the Gaza Strip, traveling toward the corpses of the two men who were shot dead earlier Sunday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces said they were planting an improvised explosive device along the border east of the city of Khan Younis.

In the video, a group of Palestinian men can be seen pelting the heavy engineering vehicle with stones as it approaches, before a gunshot is heard and several of the men begin hopping away. Palestinian media reported that four people in total were injured by the Israeli gunfire. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry confirmed that at least two men were shot by Israeli troops and sustained injuries to their legs.

As the Palestinian men disperse, the IDF bulldozer — guarded by a Merkava tank — can be seen lifting up one of the mangled bodies and carrying it back toward Israel.

It was not immediately clear which side retrieved the second body.

Hebrew media reported that the military believes the two men belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group. That could not be immediately confirmed.

The early morning incident came days after a clash in the same area, in which a sniper team from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group opened fire at a group of Israeli soldiers and police officers along the southern Gaza border, causing no injuries.

The Israeli troops — both IDF soldiers and officers from the police’s counter-terrorism unit — responded with artillery fire “to remove the threat” last Wednesday, the military said.

Then, too, the IDF said at the time it “identified a hit.”

The border clashes come amid reports of ongoing efforts by Israel to broker a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian terror groups in the Strip, following weeks of intermittent rocket fire and the regular launching of balloon-borne explosive devices into Israel.

Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip began sending clusters of balloons and kites into Israel laden with explosives beginning in 2018. The practice has waxed and waned over that time, but has picked up considerably in recent weeks, with dozens of such balloon-borne bombs landing in towns and farming communities adjacent to the Palestinian enclave.

בלון המחובר לראש נפץ של RPG אותר באשקלון. חבלנים נמצאים במקום @Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/ejn8WuZjeb — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 21, 2020

On February 5, the military restricted Gaza’s permitted fishing zone down to 10 nautical miles and canceled some 500 travel permits after weeks of regular rocket fire and the launching of balloon-borne explosive devices into Israel from Gaza.

Last Tuesday, Israel said it would to extend the fishing zone back to 15 nautical miles and increase the number of travel permits from the Strip to 2,000, following three days of relative calm in the coastal enclave.

It said those eased restrictions would continue only if calm remains.

At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the military was planning a “big surprise” for Hamas if the terrorist group failed to rein in violence aimed at southern Israel, amid reports that Israel was contemplating the assassination of two senior Hamas leaders.

The prime minister said he would not subject any decision on Gaza to “political timetables,” with the March 2 election less than two weeks away, adding that he would “choose the right time to take action.”

The London-based pan-Arab website Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported last week that an Egyptian intelligence delegation that visited the Gaza Strip did so after receiving information that Israel was planning to assassinate two prominent Hamas figures.

The website said it had been told by sources that Cairo had persuaded Israel to suspend a decision to assassinate Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and Marwan Issa, the leader of its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

On Saturday night, Yisrael Beytenu party chief Avigdor Liberman revealed that Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and the head of the IDF Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, had visited Qatar earlier this month to plead with its leaders to continue their periodical payments to Hamas in order to help maintain calm in the restive Palestinian enclave.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.