IDF: Security incident on Lebanese border; residents told to stay in their homes

The Israeli military reported an unspecified “security incident” along the Lebanese border on Tuesday night, ordering residents of the surrounding area to remain in their homes.

The Israel Defense Forces fired flares into the sky around the northern Galilee, near the community of Manara, as the military searched the area to ensure that no one had breached the border.

Residents of the communities of Manara, Yiftach, Margaliot, Misgav Am and Malkia were all ordered to stay inside and to be prepared to enter a bomb shelter or other protected area at a moment’s notice and to remain there for 10 minutes.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The military said it was setting up roadblocks on a number of highways in the area.

“Please continue to receive updates on the instructions that are being released to the media and to listen to the orders of security forces and the IDF troops operating in the area,” the military told residents.

The unspecified security incident came amid lingering tensions along the Lebanese border, after the Hezbollah terror group vowed to avenge one of its fighters who was killed outside Damascus in an airstrike on July 20 attributed to Israel.

After initially bracing for retaliation by Hezbollah with additional troops deployed along the border, the IDF began scaling down its reinforcements following the massive explosion at the Beirut Port earlier this month. The military believed that the terror group — a major powerbroker in Lebanese politics — would focus its intentions on Lebanon’s domestic issues rather than carry out its revenge on Israel, though Hezbollah maintained that its retaliation was still to come.

Tuesday night’s “security incident” also came exactly one year after the IDF killed two Hezbollah members in an airstrike on an Iran-controlled facility in Syria that the military said was used to launch attacks on Israel with explosives-laden drones.

In response to the deaths of the two Hezbollah operatives, the terror group conducted an anti-tank guided missile attack on Israeli military targets a week later. One missile narrowly missed an IDF armored ambulance with five soldiers inside.