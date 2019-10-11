Iranian oil tanker explodes near Saudi Arabia after alleged missile strike

Iran’s state-run news agency and other media said Friday an explosion has struck an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

State television said the explosion damaged two storerooms aboard the unnamed oil tanker and caused an oil leak into the Red Sea. It did not elaborate.

The National Iranian Tanker Company said in a statement that the hull of the Sabiti was hit by two separate explosions about 100 kilometers (60 miles) off the Saudi coast.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It said the blasts were “probably caused by missile strikes.”

“All the ship’s crew are safe and the ship is stable too,” said NITC, adding those on board were trying to repair the damage.

The state-owned company said that contrary to reports, “there is no fire aboard the ship and the ship is completely stable.”

There was no immediate acknowledgement from Saudi Arabia amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The state-run IRNA news agency and other Iranian media relied on an online report, while the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted an anonymous source with direct knowledge.

All reports said the explosion happened on Friday off the coast of Jeddah on the Red Sea.

The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which oversees the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported explosion comes after the US has blamed Iran in recent months for a series of mysterious attacks oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

Attacks in mid-September claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels damaged a third of Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure and sent global energy prices soaring. Washington, Riyadh, Berlin, London and Paris blamed Iran for the attacks, which Tehran has denied.