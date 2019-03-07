Israel said to strike Gaza after rocket fire sets off Iron Dome

Israeli warplanes bombed a site in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, hours after the military said at least one projectile was fired from the Palestinian enclave.

The Hamas-linked Shehab news site said Israeli aircraft fired missiles at a “resistance” site northwest of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in the latest tit-for-tat reprisal as the region continued to heat up over the last several days.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the airstrike, which came as Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry announced that a 15-year-old boy had succumbed to wounds sustained during clashes with Israeli forces at the border fence Wednesday night.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately confirm the airstrike, which came at 1:30 a.m.

The reported strike came hours after the army said that it had fired an Iron Dome air defense missile in response to incoming fire from the Strip.

It was not clear the projectile from Gaza had been intercepted or where it landed. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The border region has seen increasingly intense bouts of violence over the last several days, with Israel carrying out airstrikes in response to explosives tied to balloons launched from Gaza. On Wednesday, three explosive devices attached to bunches of balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip and detonated above communities in the Eshkol region.

The blasts caused neither injury nor damage, the Eshkol Regional Council said in a statement.

There have also been nightly clashes between Palestinian rioters and troops along the border fence, including Wednesday night.

The Gazan health ministry said early Thursday that Saif al-Din Abu Zaid, 15, “succumbed to wounds he sustained a few hours ago on the border region east of Gaza City.”

The army said rocket sirens were accidentally activated in the Shaar Hanegev region as a result of rioters attempting to throw an explosive device at troops across the border.

In the nightly demonstrations, led by so-called “confusion units,” participants generally set off loud explosives, burn tires and throw rocks at Israeli troops on the other side of the security fence. The Israeli soldiers typically respond with tear gas and, in some cases, live fire.

Israel has accused Hamas, a terror group that is the de facto ruler in the Strip, or encouraging the riots and using them as cover for more sophisticated attacks. Analysts also believe Hamas may be using the demonstrations to increase pressure on Israel to agree to a new ceasefire deal that includes allowing the transfer of millions of dollars in aid money.

An Egyptian delegation traveled to Gaza this week in a bid to convince Hamas leaders to tamp down the violence. They warned that “creating tensions on the border by launching incendiary balloons will bring the IDF to launch a broad military confrontation in the Strip,” according to a report from the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper, which cited a senior Hamas source.

On Monday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel of breaking a previous ceasefire, which has given way to the renewal of fighting.

Judah Ari Gross and Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.