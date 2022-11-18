Join our Community
Israeli Dana Azran wins silver at World Taekwondo Championships

Medal is country’s 2nd-ever in the contest; Azran lost the final round of the championship to Uzbekistan’s Svetlana Osipova

By TOI staff 18 November 2022, 9:15 am Edit
Israeli taekwondo fighter Dana Azran after winning the silver medal at the World Taekwondo Championships, on November 18, 2022 (Israeli Taekwondo Federation)
Israeli taekwondo fighter Dana Azran, 21, won a silver medal at the Taekwondo World Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico, marking Israel’s second medal ever in the international competition.

Azran, competing in the +73kg category, lost the final round of the championship to Uzbekistan’s Svetlana Osipova, who beat the Israeli contender 2:1.

During the preliminary stages of the competition, Azran marked impressive wins over opponents from the Ivory Coast and France.

She continued to impress spectators by defeating Mexico’s Paloma Garcia in the championship quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, Azran overcame Germany’s Lorena Brandl, before being partnered with Osipova.

The first Israeli to score a medal in the competition was Ilan Goldschmidt, who won a bronze medal in 2005.

Last year, taekwondo athlete Avishag Semberg made history when she won the bronze medal in the women’s -49kg category in the Tokyo Olympics.

Her victory netted Israel’s 10th medal in Olympic history and its first ever in the field of taekwondo.

At 19, Semberg was also the youngest Israeli to receive an Olympic medal.

