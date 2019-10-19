Israeli Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai performs live in China
Singer introduces her quirky brand of pop to over 500 million Chinese viewers at Zhejiang Satellite TV Autumn Festival
Israeli singer Netta Barzilai has introduced her brand of pop music to China.
Barzilai performed live on Chinese television to over 500 million viewers on Friday, as part of the Zhejiang Satellite TV Autumn Festival.
She performed her hit single “Nana Banana” alongside Naomi Wang Ju, a singer who has been dubbed China’s Beyoncé. Wang won the Chinese singing reality show “Produce 101” a year ago and has a large following in her homeland.
“I just can’t believe how fortunate I am. I got a CRAZY opportunity to sing my song in front of 500 million people that know nothing about me — live on Chinese television. It felt so surreal,” Barzilai posted on Instagram.
