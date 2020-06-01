Israeli leaders fail to follow own hygiene rules

With Israel possibly on the cusp of a resurgence of the coronavirus, health officials have warned the public against relaxing social distancing and hygiene habits.

However, Israelis have long griped that when it comes to politicians and virus regulations, it seems to be a case of do as I say, not as I do — from lawmakers, including the prime minister and president, meeting with family members over the Passover holiday during a national lockdown, to then-health minister Yaakov Litzman allegedly attending group prayer services in the days before he was diagnosed.

On April 12, the Health Ministry ordered Israelis to wear face masks when outside their homes. The directive came in addition to the requirement to maintain a social distance of two meters between people.

While social distancing and hygiene guidelines remain in place, many in Israel have taken a more relaxed attitude as the virus appeared to wane, with officials warning that it may be aiding an uptick in cases.

But Israeli politicians across the spectrum seem to be among those who appear unable to follow the rules, whether it’s getting up close at a ceremony or not wearing masks correctly, presumably because the photos will look better.