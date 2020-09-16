Italian MP nominates Netanyahu for Nobel Peace Prize

A far-right Italian lawmaker said Wednesday he has nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize, in honor of Israel’s agreement to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Paolo Grimoldi, of the Northern League party, put forward Netanyahu’s name after the premier took part in signing a ceremony with the two Gulf states’ foreign ministers on Tuesday at the White House.

The move came less than a week after a Norwegian lawmaker nominated US President Donald Trump for the honor, citing his work in brokering the Israeli-UAE normalization deal.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Grimoldi cited “dialogue” with Saudi Arabia, which does not have ties with the Jewish state, and the kingdom’s decision to allow Israeli overflights to the UAE.

“Historic! Thanks to Trump as well!” Grimoldi tweeted.

I presented the candidacy of @netanyahu for the #NobelPeacePrize. Why?

1) Pacification with UAE

2) Pacification with Bahrain

3) Dialogue with KSA & opening of Saudi airspace to Israeli aircraft producing debates on mutual recognition.Historic! Thanks to Trump as well! @Israel pic.twitter.com/1EJc4GKoXU — Paolo Grimoldi (@GrimoldiPaolo) September 16, 2020

Grimoldi later said he hoped both Netanyahu and Trump would win the prestigious award.

“Now they are both candidates. Now it’s possible!!!” Grimoldi said.

Additionally, a Finnish far-right parliamentarian said he submitted Netanyahu, Trump and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s names to the Norwegian Nobel Committee as nominees for the peace prize after the September 11 announcement that Jerusalem and Manama would normalize relations.

“This is a historic achievement and the persistent diplomatic work and vision for peace by President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu and King Al Khalifa requires international recognition,” Finns Party MP Vilhelm Junnila wrote in a letter to the committee that he shared on his Twitter account.

He urged the prize committee “to give a serious and impartial consideration” to their candidacies.

I have jointly nominated President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu and King Al-Khalifa for Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for Israel-Bahrain Peace Deal and called for Norwegian Nobel Committee to give a serious and impartial consideration. Copy of the nomination letter is attached. pic.twitter.com/W3g9HCJeF7 — Vilhelm Junnila (@vilhelmjunnila) September 15, 2020

With Trump’s August 13 announcement that the UAE would normalize ties with Israel, the Gulf state became the third Arab state to do after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. Trump announced 29 days later that Bahrain would be the fourth Arab state to do so.

Prime minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian president Anwar Sadat won the peace price in 1979 for the Camp David Accords, while prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and then foreign minister Shimon Peres won the prize in 1994 for the Oslo Accords the year before, along with Palestinian Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat.

AFP contributed to this report.