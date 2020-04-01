Larry David rants about ‘idiots’ leaving home in California PSA

Comedian Larry David is asking Californians to curb their enthusiasm about going outside at this time in a new public service announcement for the US state.

“Obviously, somebody put me up to this ’cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do, but I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are,” David rants in his unique style in a video posted Tuesday on social media by the office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

“You’re going out — I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close, it’s not good,” he said.

“You’re hurting old people like me — well, not me. I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you. But, you know, other — let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows,” he added.

And he had some advice.

“Go home! Watch TV! That’s my advice to you. You know, if you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. It’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be.”

“So stay home and, you know, don’t see anyone except maybe if there’s a plumbing emergency, let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves… but that’s it.”