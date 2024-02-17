The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
UK’s Cameron asks Chinese FM to use influence on Iran to pressure Houthis
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, the Foreign Office says in a statement.
Cameron told his counterpart that China should use its influence on Iran to pressure the Houthi militants over their actions in the Red Sea, the statement on Saturday says.
Cameron also set out Britain’s position on human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, raised the case of British parliamentarians sanctioned by China, and again called for the release of media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
Ukrainian general announces withdrawal from Avdiivka ‘to avoid encirclement, preserve lives’
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the eastern town of Avdiivka, where the situation has deteriorated considerably in recent days, General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, who commands the area, says early Saturday.
“Based on the operational situation around Avdiivka, in order to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense on more favorable lines,” he says on Telegram.
‘Russia without Putin!’: Hundreds rally outside Russia’s embassy in Tel Aviv after Navalny’s death
In Israel, home to a large number of people who came from Russia, hundreds rallied outside the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv after the death of dissident Alexei Navalny in an Arctic penal colony, chanting “Russia without Putin!” and “Russia will be free!”
Israeli leaders have yet to comment on Navalny’s death, which Western leaders have roundly denounced and blamed on the Kremlin.
UN officials say Palestinians are fleeing Rafah back to central Gaza
UNITED NATIONS — UN humanitarian officials say Palestinians in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah are reportedly moving out of that region toward central areas around Deir al-Balah as intensified Israeli airstrikes continue.
An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza’s population, have crammed into Rafah, most of them displaced by fighting elsewhere in the territory. Hundreds of thousands are living in sprawling tent camps.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric tells reporters Friday about the reported movements toward Deir al-Balah, which is roughly 16 kilometers (10 miles) north of Rafah. He also describes the lack of food in Rafah and elsewhere — especially in northern Gaza, the first target of the offensive, where large areas have been completely destroyed.
“In Rafah, humanitarian conditions have become increasingly severe, with continued reports of people stopping aid trucks to take food,” he says. “Vulnerable segments of the population include children, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions, are particularly susceptible to the risk of malnutrition.”
Throughout Gaza, Dujarric says the delivery of aid is hindered by frequent border closures, longstanding import restrictions of goods into Gaza, damage to critical infrastructure, and the security situation.
