AG said gearing up to recommend indictment for PM on Thursday

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will recommend tomorrow that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted pending a heading in the ongoing corruption investigations against him, Army Radio reports.

Mandelblit will recommend that Netanyahu be charged with bribery in Case 4000, in which the premier is suspected of advancing regulatory decisions that benefited Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder in Bezeq, the country’s largest telecommunications firm, in exchange for positive coverage from Elovitch’s Walla news site.

Mandeblit will also recommend Netanyahu be charged with breach of trust in Case 1000, in which the prime minister is suspected of receiving benefits worth about NIS 1 million ($282,000) from billionaire benefactors in exchange for favors.

Army Radio says it remains unclear what Mandeblit will recommend Netanyahu be charged with in Case 2000, which focuses on suspicions that the premier and Yedioth Ahronoth owner Arnon “Noni” Mozes made an illicit agreement that would have seen the premier economically hobble rival daily Israel Hayom in return for more favorable coverage from Yedioth.

Netanyahu has cut his trip to Russia short amid the growing reports of a looming indictment. He will arrive back in Israel tonight.