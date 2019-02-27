AG said gearing up to recommend indictment for PM on Thursday
Live updates

AG said gearing up to recommend indictment for PM on Thursday

Netanyahu cuts Russia trip short as Avichai Mandelblit reportedly prepares to charge Netanyahu with bribery in Case 4000 and breach of trust in Case 1000, pending a hearing

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:26 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and then-cabinet secretary Avichai Mandelblit at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on February 2, 2014. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and then-cabinet secretary Avichai Mandelblit at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on February 2, 2014. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

2:27 pm

2:27 pm

Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles

US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un open their second summit Wednesday with hopeful words and a private chat before sitting down for dinner and further talks about North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The two exchange smiles and a warm handshake in front of a phalanx of alternating American and North Korean flags.

They pose for cameras before disappearing for their private tete-a-tete, similar to one they had at their first historic meeting last year in Singapore.

“We made a lot of progress,” Trump says of their first summit. “I think the biggest progress was our relationship, is really a good one.”

Asked if this summit would yield a political declaration to end the Korean War, Trump says “We’ll see.”

Kim says he was “confident of achieving the great results that everyone will welcome.”

— AP

2:37 pm

Netanyahu-Putin meeting begins in Kremlin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

It is their first face-to-face sit-down since the downing of a Russian plane by Syrian air defenses in September during an Israeli airstrike, for which Moscow blamed Jerusalem.

The leaders are expected to discuss Iran’s military presence in Syria as well as the broader security situation in the Middle East.

2:48 pm

PM to Putin: Our bilateral relations have prevented friction between our armies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the relations between their two countries have “prevented friction between our armies.”

“The greatest threat to stability and security in the region comes from Iran and its satellites, and we are determined to continue our aggressive activity against Iran and its attempts to establish itself in Syria,” Netanyahu tells Putin, who views Damascus as an ally.

2:56 pm

Poland open to meeting with Israel after Holocaust spat

Poland’s foreign minister says his country is open to a meeting with Israel also involving other countries from central Europe, after it pulled out of a similar meeting last week.

Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz says after talks with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest that there are “no obstacles” to the meeting, although “some things still have to be cleared up with the Israeli side.”

Poland pulled out of the February 19 meeting after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Poles had cooperated with the Nazis during the Holocaust and Acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz referenced a quote from former prime minister Yitzhak Shamir, who said that Poles “suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk.”

Regarding Brexit, Czaputowicz says Poland would support delaying the EU-Britain breakup “if it helps work out a better position.”

— AP

2:58 pm

Syria force evacuates families before final assault on IS

US-backed forces in eastern Syria are scrambled to extract more families from the last dreg of the “caliphate” before delivering a final blow to holdout jihadists.

Several thousand people — fighters and their relatives — are believed to be holed up in Baghouz, the last pocket of territory controlled by the Islamic State group, barely half a square kilometer near the Iraqi border.

Nearly five years after IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ascended a pulpit in a mosque in Mosul calling on Muslims to join the newly proclaimed “caliphate,” the so-called Islamic State is only days away from dying in a tiny village few Syrians had ever heard of until recently.

— AFP

