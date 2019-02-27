Cohen: Other illegal acts involving Trump being probed

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney tells Congress US authorities are investigating illegal activities involving the president beyond those that have already been made public.

Cohen has spent hours addressing accusations that Trump paid hush money to two women in 2016, and directed his lawyer to lie about negotiations over a Moscow business deal, and has been asked if he was aware of “any other wrongdoing or illegal act” regarding Trump that had yet to be addressed in the hearing.

He replies that he had, but could not discuss the allegations because “those are part of the investigation that are currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York.”

— AFP