Report: Early signs show Hamas will agree to hostage deal without Israeli commitment to end war
Contradicting Hebrew media outlets that have said Israel is expecting Hamas to snub the latest hostage deal proposal, the Axios news site cites senior Israeli officials who say they see early indications that Hamas will agree to the first stage of the deal even without an Israeli commitment to end the war.
“At the same time, they added, Hamas is expected to set stricter requirements that could lower the number of hostages it will agree to release on humanitarian grounds and increase the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in return,” Axios reports.
Israel is seeking the release of 33 female, elderly and sick hostages during the six-week first stage of the truce, but Hamas may only agree to release 20 hostages in those categories, Axios says.
Ex-IDF ops chief: Rafah invasion PM readying to approve would be worst decision made since war’s outbreak
Israel Ziv, a retired general and former IDF operations chief, speaks out against a potential Israeli invasion of Rafah during Channel 12’s Friday night news panel.
Ziv asserts that the remaining Hamas battalions in the southernmost city of Gaza do not pose an existential threat to Israel, whereas the hostage deal Israel risks forgoing by entering Rafah would amount to an existential threat to the lives of the Israeli hostages.
Ziv argues that even in the best case scenario where Israel enters Rafah, manages to find and kill Hamas leader Sinwar and recover the hostages, there will be no “total victory,” as promised by Netanyahu.
On the other hand, such an invasion will be very bloody, further isolate Jerusalem diplomatically and leave Israel without anyone to turn over Gaza to once the operation is over, Ziv says.
Arguing that Netanyahu is beholden to far-right coalition partners who are demanding a Rafah offensive, Ziv laments that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the verge of making the worst decision since the start of the war by launching the invasion.
Hamas official says terror group will send delegation to Cairo Saturday
Reuters cites an unnamed Hamas official who says the terror group will send a delegation to Cairo Saturday for hostage talks.
The delegation is expected to come with Hamas’s official response to the latest proposal on the table.
CIA chief Bill Burns arrived in Cairo earlier today.
Channel 12 cites an Israeli official who expresses frustration with Burns’s decision to arrive before Hamas has even responded to the deal, again raising expectations that a deal is close when one might not be. However, the network acknowledges that the US is pushing hard for a deal and has likely sent Burns to Cairo to exert as much pressure as possible on the parties.
Israel, Hezbollah said nearing deal to end northern border tensions, but it’ll still require hostage deal first
Channel 12 reports that Israel and Hezbollah are close to reaching an agreement that would see the terror group retreat away from Israel’s northern border and allow Israeli civilians to return to their homes in northern communities that have been evacuated since October.
The deal on the table has been brokered by the US and is similar to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and stipulated that the terror group must retreat from the border with Israel to the north of the Litani River. Hezbollah has increasingly violated those terms over the years.
The deal brokered by US envoy Amos Hochstein will first require a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that restores calm in Gaza, Channel 12 says.
The network cites Israeli officials who say that the US deal is the only game in town and that efforts by France to broker its own deal are harmful and motivated by Paris’s effort to demonstrate diplomatic relevance.
Houthi rebels threaten to widen ship attacks to Mediterranean
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have threatened to extend their attacks on Israel-bound shipping to the Mediterranean after months of strikes on vessels in the Red Sea.
The Iran-backed Houthis, who say they are acting in support of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war, said the escalation would take effect “immediately.”
It involves “the targeting of all ships that violate the ban (on) Israeli navigation and that head to the ports of occupied Palestine from the Mediterranean Sea in any reachable area within our ample zone”, military spokesman Yahya Saree says in a statement.
The Houthis, who control large swathes of Yemen including much of its Red Sea coast, have launched scores of drone and missile attacks on shipping since November.
Their campaign has prompted US and British reprisal attacks and the formation of an international naval coalition to protect the vital trade route.
With Israel’s Mediterranean ports lying about 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) from northern Yemen, it is unclear how much of a threat the Houthis will pose.
The Houthi arsenal includes ballistic missiles with a range of 1,600 to 1,900 km, and Iranian Shahed-136 drones that can travel up to 2,000 km, experts say.
The rebels previously threatened to extend their attacks to the Indian Ocean and to vessels taking the detour around southern Africa to avoid the Yemeni coast. But their main focus has remained the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Israeli jets strike four Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah positions in four different areas in southern Lebanon a short while ago, the military says.
The targets included buildings used by the terror group in Kafr Kila and Maroun al-Ras, alongside additional infrastructure in Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun, according to the IDF.
מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו לפני זמן קצר מטרות טרור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה. ביניהן מבנים צבאיים של הארגון במרחבים כפר כילא ומרון א-ראס, לצד תשתיות טרור של הארגון במרחבים בינת ג'בל ועיתרון שבדרום לבנון pic.twitter.com/UBNiJFOsc6
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 3, 2024
Erdgogan: Israel trade freeze aimed at forcing Gaza truce
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey’s move to halt trade with Israel was designed to force the country to a ceasefire over Gaza.
The decision, announced on Thursday, is the latest indication of deteriorating relations between the two countries.
“We have taken some measures to force Israel to agree to a ceasefire and increase the amount of humanitarian aid to enter” Gaza, Erdogan tells a group of businessmen in Istanbul.
“We will oversee the consequences of this step we have taken in coordination and consultation with our business world.”
Already in April Turkey, one of the few Muslim-majority nations to recognize Israel, announced it was restricting exports to Israel, covering 54 products from iron and steel to jet fuel.
“We do not run after hostility or conflict in our region,” says Erdogan. “We do not want to see conflict, blood or tears in our geography.
“We know now that we did the right thing.”
Smotrich accuses PM of hiding Turkey’s participation in hostage talks
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has penned a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing him of hiding Turkey’s participation in the ongoing hostage talks.
Smotrich says he has received “reliable information” revealing that “representatives of the president of Turkey, Israel’s antisemitic enemy Erdogan” are at the negotiating table.
Netanyahu’s office has not responded publicly to the letter.
Knesset speaker fumes after being informed he won’t speak at Independence Day ceremony
Transportation Minister Miri Regev reportedly informed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana that he won’t be given the traditional honor of speaking at this year’s Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony as major changes are made to the event in light of October 7.
The news infuriated Ohana who instructed the Knesset Guard not to cooperate with preparations for the ceremony, Channel 12 reports, which said that the confab will still include a pre-recorded speech from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
CIA director arrives in Cairo for hostage talks, Egyptian sources say
CIA Director William Burns arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo earlier today for hostage negotiations, an Egyptian security source and three sources at Cairo’s airport say.
Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, has been leading efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas to broker a deal for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza.
