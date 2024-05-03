Contradicting Hebrew media outlets that have said Israel is expecting Hamas to snub the latest hostage deal proposal, the Axios news site cites senior Israeli officials who say they see early indications that Hamas will agree to the first stage of the deal even without an Israeli commitment to end the war.

“At the same time, they added, Hamas is expected to set stricter requirements that could lower the number of hostages it will agree to release on humanitarian grounds and increase the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in return,” Axios reports.

Israel is seeking the release of 33 female, elderly and sick hostages during the six-week first stage of the truce, but Hamas may only agree to release 20 hostages in those categories, Axios says.