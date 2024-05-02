Turkey halts all trade with Israel; Jerusalem denounces ‘dictator’ Erdogan

Turkey stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel as of Thursday, Bloomberg News reported, citing two Turkish officials familiar with the matter, in a highly impactful move against Jerusalem over the war against Hamas.

The Turkish presidency and foreign and trade ministries were not immediately available for comment. But sources familiar with the matter told the Globes financial daily that Turkish ports are already preventing the export of goods to Haifa and Ashdod ports, while Israeli goods arriving in Turkey are not being unloaded.

The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023.

After the reports emerged, Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports.”

“This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements,” Katz wrote on X.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

He said he instructed Foreign Ministry Director General Yaakov Blitshtein to “immediately engage with all relevant parties in the government to create alternatives for trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries.”

“Israel will emerge with a strong and daring economy,” Katz pledged. “We Win, and They Lose.”

Turkey has been one of the harshest critics of Israel during the war against Hamas, with Erdogan branding Israel a “terrorist state.”

Advertisement

Erdogan’s salvos against Israel include allegations it is committing “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza. He has defended Hamas — considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union — as “a liberation group.”

Citing a diplomatic source, the Al-Monitor news site said the Foreign Minister was investigating the economic consequences of Turkey’s measure.

Israel and Turkey have free trade agreements from the mid-1990s that are now being violated.

Last month, Turkey announced export trade restrictions to Israel on 54 products including cement, steel, aluminum, iron construction materials and equipment, in response to the war in the Gaza Strip.

Turkey’s exports to Israel stood at $5.43 billion last year, down from $7.03 billion in 2022, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Union and statistics agency Turkstat.

The Turkish leader repeatedly attacked Israel on the campaign trail ahead of local elections held on March 31.

Advertisement

His party nevertheless suffered a significant defeat, losing control of many cities, especially to the Islam-based Yeniden Refah (New Welfare) Party.

The party, which won seats in the Turkish parliament last year after allying with Erdogan’s AKP, fielded its own candidates in the March elections, with its leader Fatih Erbakan attacking Erdogan for maintaining Turkish trade with Israel despite the war in Gaza.

“The result of this election was decided by the behavior of those who continued to trade freely with Israel and the Zionist murderers,” Erbakan said on election night.

Turkey and Israel normalized ties in 2022 by reappointing ambassadors after years of tensions, but relations have again become strained due to the war.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.