Responding to ‘Bring them home’ chants, Trump declares many of the hostages are dead
Former US president Donald Trump responds to “bring them home” chants at a campaign rally yesterday by reiterating his belief that many of the hostages are no longer alive.
“I believe that many of the hostages that you’re waiting for — and everybody’s waiting for those hostages — many of them are dead, many of them are dead.
“Some will be alive, but many of those hostages are dead,” Trump says.
CIA head to meet today with Mossad chief, Qatari PM in Paris in bid to restart hostage talks
CIA Director William Burns will meet with Mossad chief David Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Paris later today, an Israeli official says, confirming an Axios report.
The meeting will focus on reviving talks for the release of Israeli hostages and a cessation of fighting in Gaza after negotiations in Cairo fell apart two weeks ago.
According to Axios, Burns is in touch with his Egyptian counterpart regarding the talks, after Cairo threatened to cease its mediation efforts over attempts to doubt its role.
Qatar’s Al-Thani will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron while in Paris, along with his Egyptian, Jordanian and Saudi counterparts.
Germany’s Scholz says there’s ‘no warrant’ for ICC to arrest Netanyahu
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declines to speculate on whether Germany will execute an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, noting that no warrant had yet been issued and that Israel had an independent judiciary.
“A chamber of judges will decide,” Scholz says at a joint press conference in Berlin with his Portuguese counterpart when asked about the ICC prosecutor’s request for a warrant over alleged violations of international law amid Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.
When deciding whether to issue a warrant, judges “shall bear in mind that Israel is a democratic state with a strong and independent judiciary,” he adds.
Scholz’s office was heavily criticized by the Israeli government on Thursday after German spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said the country would “of course” execute a potential ICC arrest order if the need arose.
Under the principle of complementarity, the Hague-based ICC can only prosecute crimes where the local jurisdiction is unable or unwilling to do so.
Earlier this week, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan’s office said he had recommended issuing the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant because he had not seen compelling evidence that Israeli courts were probing alleged violations of international law in Gaza.
However, if judges found that Israel was doing a credible investigation of the charges alleged by the ICC prosecutor, they could deny the request.
Macron to host diplomats from Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia for talks on Gaza war
French President Emmanuel Macron will host the foreign ministers of four key Arab states later today for talks on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, his office says.
Joined by his own top diplomat Stephane Sejourne, Macron will discuss the situation with Qatar’s Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, Ayman Safadi of Jordan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, the Elysee said.
As Egypt refuses to open Rafah Crossing, much-needed humanitarian aid begins to rot
Some of the much-needed food supplies waiting to enter the Gaza Strip from Egypt have begun to rot as the Rafah Crossing remains closed for aid deliveries for the third week after Egypt refused to reopen the crossing for as long as the IDF controls the Palestinian side.
The Rafah crossing — which borders Egypt and has been the main gateway for goods and people entering and leaving Gaza — has been closed since Israel on May 7 said it had seized it from Hamas.
After the IDF took control of the crossing, Egypt ended coordination for aid trucks to pass from its territory into Gaza, insisting that the other side of the crossing be under Palestinian control before it reopens.
As a result, the backlog of aid on the road between the Egyptian side of the crossing and the town of al-Arish, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Rafah and an arrival point for international aid donations, has been building up.
In an attempt by aid delivery drivers to offload rotten supplies, some of the food that would have been headed for Gaza has instead been sold at cut price on the local market in northern Sinai, leading to the confiscation of stocks of rotten eggs, say local officials from Egypt’s Ministry of Supply.
One truck driver, Mahmoud Hussein, says his goods had been loaded on his vehicle for a month, gradually spoiling in the sun. Some of the foodstuffs are being discarded, others sold off cheap.
“Apples, bananas, chicken and cheese, a lot of things have gone rotten, some stuff has been returned and is being sold for a quarter of its price,” he says, crouching under his truck for shade.
“I’m sorry to say that the onions we’re carrying will at best be eaten by animals because of the worms in them.”
Military Police opens probe after soldiers filmed themselves burning a Quran and other books in Gaza
The IDF Military Police is investigating incidents in which soldiers filmed themselves burning books, including a Quran, during operations in the Gaza Strip.
Footage of the book burnings were taken by the soldiers, uploaded to social media, and later recirculated by Palestinian accounts.
One video, reportedly taken in the Rafah area, showed a soldier holding a Quran before tossing it into a fire.
Another image, reportedly from Aqsa University in Gaza City, shows a soldier posing in front of a bookshelf that was set on fire.
Responding to incidents, the IDF says the Military Police have launched probes, the findings of which will be submitted to the Military Advocate General for review.
It says the “severe” incidents are “inconsistent with the values of the IDF and its protocols.” On the Quran burning, the IDF says it “respects all religions and condemns such behavior completely.”
IDF Spokesperson Adm. Daniel Hagari put out a statement several months ago calling on soldiers not to film themselves if the documentation does not serve an operational purpose, saying such actions violate the military’s commands.
Despite this, and calls by other top officers, troops continue to take and share such footage online.
Brazil’s Lula says hostages must be released for sake of peace after IDF recovers body of Brazilian-Israeli Michel Nisenbaum
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Brazil says he will continue to fight for the return of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, after the IDF said it had recovered the body of Brazilian-Israeli national Michel Nisenbaum, 59, along with two others in an overnight operation.
“I learned with immense sadness of the death of Michel Nisenbaum, a Brazilian hostage held by Hamas,” Lula says on X. “I met his sister and daughter, and I know the immense love that his family had for him.”
He pledges that “Brazil will continue to fight and we will remain engaged in efforts to have all hostages released so that we can have a ceasefire and peace for the people of Israel and Palestine.”
IDF says elite LOTAR troops uncovered building used for rocket storage in north Gaza’s Jabaliya
Troops of the elite LOTAR unit, operating under the 460th Armored Brigade in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya, located a building used to store rockets, the IDF says.
The military says the building was locked and some of the rockets found inside were long-range.
Footage released by the IDF shows the logo of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on the wall of the room where the rockets were found.
EU’s Borrell urges Israel, European nations not to ‘intimidate’ ICC judges
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell urges Israel “not to intimidate” or “threaten” the judges of the International Criminal Court, whose chief prosecutor Karim Khan is seeking arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for three of Hamas’s senior leaders.
“I ask everyone, starting with the Israeli government, but also certain European governments, not to intimidate the judges, not to threaten them,” Borrell says during an interview with Spanish public television TVE, calling for “respect for the International Criminal Court.”
Earlier this month, ICC officials warned against efforts to try and sway the court after reports that Israel and its allies were trying to dissuade the court from issuing the arrest warrants.
UK Labour chief Starmer says he will recognize Palestinian state in peace process when the time is right
Britain’s opposition leader Keir Starmer says he wants to recognize a Palestinian state if he wins power in an upcoming general election, but cautions that such a move would need to come at the right time in a peace process.
Ireland, Spain and Norway announced this week that they would recognize a Palestinian state on May 28, prompting an angry response from Israel which said this amounted to a “reward for terrorism” and recalled its ambassadors from the three capitals.
The Labour Party has been engulfed by an internal battle over its policy on the war in Gaza since the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas in southern Israel and the resulting war in Gaza.
Starmer has faced criticism from some traditional Labour voters for only gradually shifting the party’s position towards supporting a ceasefire in Gaza.
The party’s stance led to 10 senior party lawmakers quitting their policy roles and was blamed for a handful of disappointing results in this month’s local elections in some areas with large Muslim populations.
Asked if he thought Palestine should be a state, Starmer tells the BBC: “Yes, I do, and I think recognition of Palestine is extremely important. We need a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel, and recognition has to be part of that.”
Starmer says recognition of a Palestinian state would need to come at the right time in a peace process, but “I absolutely believe in it,” arguing a two-state solution was essential for lasting peace in the region.
The two-state solution has long been the framework of British foreign policy and international efforts to resolve the conflict, but the peace process has been moribund for years.
The current Conservative government, and other big European states such as France and Germany, have also voiced support in principle for a Palestinian state, but with the timing of recognition forming part of a broader peace process.
