NEW YORK — A campus safety officer at a public college in New York City has been suspended after footage circulated online showing him cursing at pro-Palestinian protesters during a graduation ceremony and saying he supported killing them all, the school confirms.

An unidentified protester filmed the officer at Thursday’s graduation for the College of Staten Island, part of the public City University of New York system that was rocked by a recent police crackdown on campus protests.

In a highly edited video shared by Instagram accounts affiliated with student protest organizers, a demonstrator can be heard yelling at the officer, “You support genocide!”

“Yes I do, I support genocide,” says the officer. “I support killing all you guys, how about that?”

In another clip posted in the video, the officer can be heard hurling an expletive at another protester, followed by “your mother.”

Phone calls and emails seeking comment from the officer were unsuccessful. A person who answered a number listed under his name hung up when a reporter identified themself, and emails were not immediately returned.

CUNY confirms the suspension but declines to provide details, such as whether the officer was on paid leave.

“We condemn the offensive language used by a CUNY officer,” College of Staten Island spokesperson David Pizzuto says in a statement. “His words don’t reflect the values of the College of Staten Island or the 50 officers on our Public Safety staff. The officer has been suspended pending a full review of the incident, and we will take further action as appropriate.”