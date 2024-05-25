The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Palestinians report airstrikes across Gaza
Israel carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early today, including in Rafah, Palestinian witnesses said.
Clashes also continued between IDF soldiers and Hamas terrorists.
Palestinian witnesses and AFP teams reported Israeli strikes in Rafah and the central city of Deir al-Balah.
There was no immediate comment from the IDF
CUNY security officer suspended for telling anti-Israel protester ‘I support killing all you guys’
NEW YORK — A campus safety officer at a public college in New York City has been suspended after footage circulated online showing him cursing at pro-Palestinian protesters during a graduation ceremony and saying he supported killing them all, the school confirms.
An unidentified protester filmed the officer at Thursday’s graduation for the College of Staten Island, part of the public City University of New York system that was rocked by a recent police crackdown on campus protests.
In a highly edited video shared by Instagram accounts affiliated with student protest organizers, a demonstrator can be heard yelling at the officer, “You support genocide!”
“Yes I do, I support genocide,” says the officer. “I support killing all you guys, how about that?”
In another clip posted in the video, the officer can be heard hurling an expletive at another protester, followed by “your mother.”
Phone calls and emails seeking comment from the officer were unsuccessful. A person who answered a number listed under his name hung up when a reporter identified themself, and emails were not immediately returned.
CUNY confirms the suspension but declines to provide details, such as whether the officer was on paid leave.
“We condemn the offensive language used by a CUNY officer,” College of Staten Island spokesperson David Pizzuto says in a statement. “His words don’t reflect the values of the College of Staten Island or the 50 officers on our Public Safety staff. The officer has been suspended pending a full review of the incident, and we will take further action as appropriate.”
France’s Strasbourg indefinitely postpones Israeli film festival amid Gaza war
STRASBOURG, France — An Israeli film festival in the eastern French city of Strasbourg has been indefinitely postponed as the Gaza war rages, authorities say.
The Shalom Europa festival has been hosted in the city for 15 years and was scheduled to be held from June 16 to June 20. But France has reported an increased number of antisemitic attacks since the Hamas-led October 7 terror attack on Israel that started the Gaza war.
The city council doesn’t give a reason for the postponement but says Strasbourg “has always supported the Shalom Europa festival and will continue to do so. It promises to help hold the festival on a date that is opportune for the organizers.”
The Israeli community group that organizes the event did not reply to AFP requests for comment.
The Shalom Europa festival says on its Facebook page that “events” had forced the decision to hold the event at a “calmer” time, adding that “The safety and well-being of our participants is our absolute priority.”
The French Jewish community, the third largest in the world, has for months been on edge in the face of a growing number of attacks and desecrations of memorials.
On May 17, French police shot dead a man who set fire to a synagogue in the northern city of Rouen.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
After ‘rocky start,’ UN says Gaza aid delivery operation from US pier has stabilized
UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations says that after “a rocky start” the operation to deliver aid that arrived from a US-built pier is stabilized and 97 trucks made it to the World Food Program warehouse though some had been looted.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric tells reporters that the looting – which he called hungry people self-distributing aid – took place in the first two days.
The first aid transported by sea that used the US floating dock arrived on Friday. But on Saturday, 11 of the 16 trucks in an aid convoy were stripped of food and other humanitarian items en route to a UN World Food Program warehouse in Deir Al-Balah.
Operations were halted on Sunday and Monday but resumed Tuesday and Dujarric says WFP found various other routes to get to the warehouse, where 97 trucks have arrived. No trucks were lost, he stresses.
From the warehouse, he says, WFP has notified UN agencies, non-UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations that the goods can be picked up for delivery to needy Palestinians. Some food has also been sent to large feeding kitchens, he says.
“I think the operation is very much stabilized,” Dujarric says.
But he stresses that deliveries via the US floating dock, while helpful, cannot replace what the UN wants to see – massive aid coming into Gaza through land routes.
US says Blinken spoke with Gantz, reiterated Biden’s position on Rafah operation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated President Joe Biden position on “a major Rafah operation” when he spoke with Israeli Minister Benny Gantz on Friday, the US State Department says.
The readout comes after the International Court of Justice ruling on Rafah echoes remarks by a White House spokesperson, with the administration yet to give a detailed response to the court’s decision.
Blinken also discussed importance of Israel and Egypt concluding talks to reopen Rafah the crossing as soon as possible, the department says.
There is no immediate statement from Gantz’s office on the call.
White House on ICJ ruling: Our position on Rafah is ‘clear and consistent’
In response to Friday’s International Court of Justice ruling, a White House National Security Council spokesperson says that “we’ve been clear and consistent on our position on Rafah,” without elaborating.
The significant but somewhat ambiguous ICJ ruling calls on Israel to halt military operations in Rafah that would risk the destruction of the civilian population sheltering there. According to the interpretation of four judges, the order is a limited one instructing Israel not to violate the Genocide Convention in Rafah, not halt its military operations there altogether.
The US administration has repeatedly stated it opposes a major Israeli offensive in Rafah, with President Joe Biden pausing a shipment of bombs over concerns Israel might use them as part of the operation, while National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said this week that Israel’s military activities have not reached the level Washington warned against.
IDF says rocket barrage fired from Lebanon at northern towns, causing damage but no injuries
A barrage of some 20 rockets was launched from Lebanon at northern Israel about an hour ago, the military says.
Several rockets struck Manara and Dovev, causing damage but no injuries.
The IDF says it shelled the launch sites.
Additional, a “suspicious aerial target” was intercepted by air defenses over the northern community of Dishon, the military says.
Separately, fighter jets struck several buildings used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon’s Souaneh and Ramyeh, and other infrastructure in Yaroun; and a drone hit a group of Hezbollah operatives in Hanine, the military adds.
The IDF publishes footage of the latter strike.
