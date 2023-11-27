Taken captive: Nimrod Cohen, twin working to bring him home

Nimrod Cohen, 19 was taken hostage to Gaza on October 7 from Nahal Oz.

His family found a Hamas video of him later that day, and at midnight, were informed by the army that Cohen had been abducted to Gaza.

“I know he’s alive,” said Vicki Cohen, Nimrod’s mother, in a video for a local paper. “That gives me strength.”

The Cohen family lives in Rehovot, where his family, particularly his twin sister, Romi Cohen, are active in the local branch of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which organizes rallies and gatherings.

“I don’t sleep at night,” said Vicki, “I veer between moments of hope and despair.”

She and her husband went back to work, hoping the schedule and routine would help them get through the days and weeks of waiting. “I see people, I speak to them, and that helps.”

Vicki said that Cohen is a very sensitive, quiet person with a huge heart.

“A lot of people love him,” she said.