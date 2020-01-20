10 killed when stand collapses during religious ceremony in Ethiopia

At least 10 people have been killed and more than 100 injured when a wooden spectator stand collapsed during the Orthodox Christian celebration of epiphany in the Ethiopian city of Gondar, doctors tell AFP.

“I can tell you up to now we have 10 dead. The number of injured is 100 or even 150,” says one senior doctor at the University of Gondar Hospital. A second doctor confirms the toll.

The collapse occurred inside the Emperor Fasilides Bath in the northern city where several thousand Ethiopians and tourists attended the celebration commemorating the baptism of Jesus.

The Ethiopian News Agency reports that more than 15,000 foreigners attended the celebration in Gondar.

Regional officials are not immediately available to comment.

— Agencies