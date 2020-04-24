200-shekel fine for first-time offenders caught without a face mask

New guidelines approved by the government and taking effect Saturday midnight will slap a fine now on anyone being caught without having a face mask when in public, including first-time offenders, who previously got away with a warning.

The fine for those over the age of 7 caught in without a mask will be NIS 200 ($55).

Channel 12 reports that the strict new rule is the result of a video conference call Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had this morning with some world leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who told him that having mandatory masks works.