23rd Knesset set to break record for elected women

The 23rd Knesset elected today may break the 2015 election’s record of 29 women voted in on election day.

(That Knesset reached 35 women by the end of 2018 because of turnover of sitting MKs, a record definitely not reached today.)

Exit polls show between 29 and 31 women elected today. The numbers break down by the following parties:

Likud: 11 women in the top 37 given in polls

Blue and White: 10 in the top 33

Joint List: 3 in the top 14, and 4 if it hits 15

Yisrael Beytenu: 1 in the top 8

Yamina: 1 in the top 6, 2 if it wins 7

Labor: 3 in the top 7

Haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism have no women on their lists as a matter of principle.

Why does it matter how many women make it in?

