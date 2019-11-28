27 Iraqi protesters killed over 24 hours

Iraqi officials say 27 protesters have been shot dead in the last 24 hours, amid spiraling violence in Baghdad and southern Iraq.

Security and medical officials say 23 protesters were killed today by security forces who used live fire to break a sit-in on the main entrance to the southern city of Nassiriya. Following days of road closures by demonstrators, security forces fired live rounds to disperse crowds and open the street, officials say.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Four protesters were shot by security forces in Baghdad when demonstrators tried to cross the strategic Ahrar bridge leading to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government, amid escalating violence.

Protesters are occupying two other bridges – Jumhuriya and Sinak – which also lead to the Green Zone.

— AP