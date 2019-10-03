3 Palestinian brothers said arrested in Israeli special forces raid

Military prosecutors indict five Palestinian men suspected of murdering 18-year-old yeshiva student Dvir Sorek in August on behalf of the Hamas terror group.

Two of the men are believed to have carried out the stabbing itself, while the other three are accused of helping plan and prepare for the attack.

“The indictments filed against the accused are for intentionally causing death, the equivalent to murder in Judea and Samaria, and additional serious crimes,” the army says, using the Biblical name for the West Bank.

According to the indictment, on the night of August 8, Nasir and Qasseem al-Asafra were driving near the Migdal Oz settlement south of Bethlehem when they spotted Sorek walking alone. Nasir exited the vehicle and stabbed Sorek multiple times in the upper body, and then the two men fled the scene.

Sorek’s body was found hours later on the road leading to the religious seminary in Migdal Oz where he was studying as part of hesder, a program that combines military service with Jewish study.

According to the IDF, in addition to Nasir and Qasseem al-Asafra, the other members of the cell were Ahmad al-Asafra, Yusef Zahour and Mahmoud Atouna.

“The accused formed the cell, which is part of the Hamas terror group, in order to carry out attacks against Israeli targets. As part of their activities, the members of the cell performed training exercises and lookouts, and armed themselves with knives,” the army says.

According to the indictment, Qasseem al-Asafra also carried out a stabbing attack in Beersheba in 2011 in which two Israelis were injured but was never caught. He is also being charged for that attack.

— Judah Ari Gross