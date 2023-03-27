Addressing Jerusalem rally, Gantz stresses need for national unity, dialogue

Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition’s National Unity party, says “this country is not uniform, but we insist that it be unified” under the principles of Israel’s non-legally binding Declaration of Independence.
Speaking to tens of thousands of demonstrators outside of the Knesset, the former defense minister and former IDF chief says that “we are one people” and expresses his wish that the country will not rip further apart, but rather “flourish, together.”
The most outspoken opposition figure about the need to reach a compromise with the coalition on how to remake the judiciary, Gantz calls again to stop the legislation and enter dialogue.
“Whoever doesn’t protect his country won’t have a country, and you are protecting our country,” he says, thanking the protesters for 12 weeks of continuous effort.
