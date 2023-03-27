Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Addressing Jerusalem rally, Gantz stresses need for national unity, dialogue

By Carrie Keller-Lynn 27 March 2023, 3:33 pm Edit

Carrie Keller-Lynn is a political and legal correspondent for The Times of Israel

National Unity party chief Benny Gantz addresses a protest against the government's planned judicial overhaul outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023. (Erik Marmor/Flash90)

Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition’s National Unity party, says “this country is not uniform, but we insist that it be unified” under the principles of Israel’s non-legally binding Declaration of Independence.

Speaking to tens of thousands of demonstrators outside of the Knesset, the former defense minister and former IDF chief says that “we are one people” and expresses his wish that the country will not rip further apart, but rather “flourish, together.”

The most outspoken opposition figure about the need to reach a compromise with the coalition on how to remake the judiciary, Gantz calls again to stop the legislation and enter dialogue.

“Whoever doesn’t protect his country won’t have a country, and you are protecting our country,” he says, thanking the protesters for 12 weeks of continuous effort.

