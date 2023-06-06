Army to test air raid sirens in Haifa suburb tomorrow

The Israel Defense Forces announces it will hold a test of the siren systems and emergency preparedness in the Haifa suburb of Nesher tomorrow.

The sirens will sound in the northern city at 9:05 a.m.

Residents of the area are asked to enter bomb shelters when they hear the sirens and to ensure that their shelters are well-stocked for an emergency.

In the case of an actual attack, the sirens will sound twice, the military says.

The drill comes amid the IDF’s two-week-long “Firm Hand” exercise, involving nearly all units of the military.