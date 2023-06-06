Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Army to test air raid sirens in Haifa suburb tomorrow

By Emanuel Fabian 6 June 2023, 6:18 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Illustrative: Israeli soldiers hold a drill simulating an infiltration of terrorists into the settlement of Elazar in the West Bank, September 21, 2022. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
Illustrative: Israeli soldiers hold a drill simulating an infiltration of terrorists into the settlement of Elazar in the West Bank, September 21, 2022. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

The Israel Defense Forces announces it will hold a test of the siren systems and emergency preparedness in the Haifa suburb of Nesher tomorrow.

The sirens will sound in the northern city at 9:05 a.m.

Residents of the area are asked to enter bomb shelters when they hear the sirens and to ensure that their shelters are well-stocked for an emergency.

In the case of an actual attack, the sirens will sound twice, the military says.

The drill comes amid the IDF’s two-week-long “Firm Hand” exercise, involving nearly all units of the military.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: [email protected]
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.