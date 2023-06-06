Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Army to test air raid sirens in Haifa suburb tomorrow
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.
The Israel Defense Forces announces it will hold a test of the siren systems and emergency preparedness in the Haifa suburb of Nesher tomorrow.
The sirens will sound in the northern city at 9:05 a.m.
Residents of the area are asked to enter bomb shelters when they hear the sirens and to ensure that their shelters are well-stocked for an emergency.
In the case of an actual attack, the sirens will sound twice, the military says.
The drill comes amid the IDF’s two-week-long “Firm Hand” exercise, involving nearly all units of the military.