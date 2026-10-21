Arson attack reported at tomb of biblical Eleazar the Priest in West Bank Palestinian village

Israeli authorities are investigating a reported arson attack at a tomb believed to be the burial site of the biblical Eleazar the Priest, in the Palestinian village of Awarta in the northern West Bank.

The military says troops have been dispatched to Awarta after receiving footage published by Palestinians showing a fire at the tomb.

“The troops searched for suspects, who fled the scene before they arrived,” the army says.

Israel Police officers are set to enter the village, with IDF escort, to collect evidence for an investigation.

The army says it “strongly condemns incidents of this nature and security forces are working resolutely to locate the suspects.”

ראשוני: ערבים מכפר המרצחים עוורתא בשומרון הציתו את ציון קבר אלעזר הכהן. הסרטון פורסם ברשתות הערביות עם שירי האדרה לאויב. pic.twitter.com/hpatL6woik — אלחנן גרונר (@elchanangr) October 21, 2026