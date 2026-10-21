Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Arson attack reported at tomb of biblical Eleazar the Priest in West Bank Palestinian village

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:34 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli authorities are investigating a reported arson attack at a tomb believed to be the burial site of the biblical Eleazar the Priest, in the Palestinian village of Awarta in the northern West Bank.

The military says troops have been dispatched to Awarta after receiving footage published by Palestinians showing a fire at the tomb.

“The troops searched for suspects, who fled the scene before they arrived,” the army says.

Israel Police officers are set to enter the village, with IDF escort, to collect evidence for an investigation.

The army says it “strongly condemns incidents of this nature and security forces are working resolutely to locate the suspects.”

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