Beleaguered Rouhani rules out resigning as Iran’s president

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rules out resigning and vows to see out his term, even as he admits he had offered to step aside twice since being elected.

Speaking ahead of a general election next Friday, Rouhani also appeals to voters to turn out despite the fact that many moderate and reformist candidates were disqualified from the race.

Rumors have swirled in Iran recently that the 71-year-old, whose second and last term ends next year, had been planning to quit, but his office denied the reports.

Rouhani’s government has come under fire over the state of Iran’s sanctions-hit economy and for allegedly failing to fulfill election promises.

“My resignation does not make much sense… we have made promises to the people and we will continue to fulfill those promises” despite the economic situation and pressure from “the enemy,” Rouhani says, referring to the US.

“The idea of resigning (because of these recent problems) never occurred to me.”

But Rouhani admits he had offered to resign twice in the past, and that they were rejected by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

