Bennett’s New Right party launches election campaign

The New Right party launches its election campaign ahead of September’s national ballot with a series of online ads boasting of leader Naftali Bennett’s achievements as education minister and chairman of the Jewish Home party.

“What have we done already?” asks the tagline of the ads rhetorically, responding in one, “We reduced class sizes from 40 to 32,” and in another, “We stopped the release of more terrorists.”

New Right failed to clear the electoral threshold to make it into the 21st Knesset in the April 9 elections, but, having left Jewish Home to form the new party, Bennett is looking to make a political comeback in the September 17 elections.

Notably missing from the new ads is any mention of Bennett’s co-chair, former justice minister Ayelet Shaked, who has yet to confirm whether she will run again with New Right or seek a senior position on another electoral slate.

